Mark Zuckerberg opens up on Facebook issues, counters Tim Cook

In an interview on Vox’s The Ezra Klein podcast show, Mark Zuckerberg discussed many things such as user data and privacy, the rampant increase in fake news, election interference, and much more. Zuckerberg, who heads the world’s most popular social media company Facebook, has defended the company’s business model following allegations that data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica mined Facebook users’ data without their permission. Here are the three key points he discussed in an interview with Vox.

Mark Zuckerberg counters Tim Cook

Mark Zuckerberg has hit back at Tim Cook for questioning Facebook’s business model. During an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Cook bashed Facebook’s handling of users’ personal data. Cook called privacy a “human right” and a “civil liberty”. “You know, I find that argument, that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you, to be extremely glib and not at all aligned with the truth,” Zuckerberg said to Vox.

“The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can’t afford to pay,” he said. “And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people”.

He further drew a comparison between Apple’s expensive products and the company’s free service. “There are companies that work hard to charge you more, and there are companies that work hard to charge you less.” And at Facebook, we are squarely in the camp of the companies that work hard to charge you less and provide a free service that everyone can use,” he said.

Fixing Facebook will take some time

Zuckerberg admitted that it will take “a few years” to fix Facebook’s long impending issues such as fake news and foreign meddling in elections. “I wish I could solve all these issues in three months or six months,” Zuckerberg said. “I just think the reality is that solving some of these questions is just going to take a longer period of time.”

He said the social network has deployed a number of new tools that we’d developed to find fake accounts who were trying to spread false news, and we got them off before a lot of the discussion around the election,” he said. Zuckerberg said there are about 14,000 people working on security and community operations to tackle issues such as Russian interferance in the US elections.

Facebook will let users appeal if a post was wrongly removed

Zuckerberg also said that the company is exploring the option to allow users to appeal to the content moderation team if their content gets taken down for violating community norms. “Right now, if you post something on Facebook and someone reports it and our community operations and review team looks at it and decides that it needs to get taken down, there’s not really a way to appeal that. I think in any kind of good-functioning democratic system, there needs to be a way to appeal. And I think we can build that internally as a first step,” Zuckerberg said.

He hinted at “some sort of structure” which like a Supreme Court but made up of independent people will make the final judgment call on what should be an acceptable speech in a community.

