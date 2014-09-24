Mangalyaan, Curiosity greet each other on Mars with ‘Howdie’ and ‘Namaste’

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: September 24, 2014 11:12 am
Curiosity Rover, Nasa’s mission to explore the surface Mars, greets ISRO’s Mars Orbiter for its success. Curiosity Rover welcomed Mars Orbiter into its horizon.
Howdy @MarsCuriosity ? Keep in touch. I’ll be around.
— ISRO’s Mars Orbiter (@MarsOrbiter) September 24, 2014
ISRO Mars orbiter took it to social media flatform to make a grand entry. It got an exclusive Facebook profile and Twitter handle.
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App