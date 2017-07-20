LinkedIn Lite Android App launched in India

LinkedIn Lite app is first being rolled out to members in India (Source: Play Store Screenshot) LinkedIn Lite app is first being rolled out to members in India (Source: Play Store Screenshot)

Professional networking giant LinkedIn on Thursday rolled out the ‘LinkedIn Lite’ Android app, a faster and lighter version of its flagship app, in India. The Lite app offers a seamless and intuitive experience of LinkedIn to users on Android’s operating system, that accounts for 97 per cent of India’s smartphone market. LinkedIn has more than 42 million members in India.

“Besides providing a fast, data-light solution for professionals in slow network areas, we hope the LinkedIn Lite app will democratise access to economic opportunity,” said Akshay Kothari, LinkedIn’s Country Manager for India, in a statement.

“Regardless of their device or location, we hope to level the playing field for all LinkedIn members so they can get closer to their dream jobs, grow their networks and become more successful,” he added.

Developed by LinkedIn’s R&D team in Bengaluru, LinkedIn Lite app is first being rolled out to members in India. The Lite app was inspired by the success of the lightweight mobile website, which was launched in September 2016. LinkedIn plans to roll out the mobile web version and the Android app in over 60 countries shortly.

Built to run smoothly and offer faster access even on lower end smartphones, the app loads extremely fast – in under five seconds, even on 2G network. The app size is only 1MB and reduces data usage by 80 per cent. It also offers all key features like news feed, jobs, profile, network, messaging, notifications and search. The LinkedIn Lite app is available on Google Play Store for all Android users in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App