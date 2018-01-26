Less than 10% Gmail users enable two-factor authentication: Report

Google rolled out two-step authentication about seven years ago. Google rolled out two-step authentication about seven years ago.

Google’s two-step authentication is being used on less than 10 per cent of active Google accounts, the company’s software engineer Grzegorz Milka revealed in a presentation at Usenix’s Enigma 2018 security conference in California. A report in The Register quotes Milka, who claims that only 12 per cent of Americans use a password manager to protect their accounts, according to a 2016 Pew study.

According to the Google engineer, making two-step authentication mandatory across all accounts is not very feasible, thanks to usability. “It’s about how many people would we drive out if we force them to use additional security,” Milka told the website.

Google rolled out two-step authentication about seven years ago. In July last year, the search giant introduced phone prompts for two-step verification, which is a more simplified process to keep users’ accounts safe. The process essentially eliminates the need to enter an SMS code. Phone prompts is only available for people who have opted for two-step authentication.

Google prompts is aimed at blocking unauthorized access to the user’s account by offering real-time security information about the login attempt. According to the company, the SMS text message verifications and one-time codes are more susceptible to phishing attempts by attackers.

Though the two-step verification process is a bit tedious as users need to enter security code sent to their phone each time they log in to their account; it does reduce the risk of hacking. Several social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram have added 2-step verification process for their platform.

