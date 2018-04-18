JioHomeTV to launch soon, will offer HD channels at Rs 400: Report

JioHomeTV will offer SD or Standard-Definition channels at Rs 200 and SD+HD channels at Rs 400. Do note that JioHomeTV is different from Jio DTH service. JioHomeTV will offer SD or Standard-Definition channels at Rs 200 and SD+HD channels at Rs 400. Do note that JioHomeTV is different from Jio DTH service.

JioHomeTV, which is Reliance Jio’s new service based on Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS), is said to launch soon. According to a report in TelecomTalk, JioHomeTV will offer SD or Standard-Definition channels at Rs 200 and SD+HD channels at Rs 400. The report also notes that JioHomeTV is different from Jio DTH service, expected to roll out soon. An exact timeline on when Jio’s new services will become available is unclear.

JioHomeTV will essentially be an enhanced version of JioBroadcast application, which was being tested by the company for streaming HD content. The application is no longer available on the Google Play Store, according to the report. Now Jio plans to relaunch its JioBroadcast app as JioHomeTV for all users. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Jio has not officially confirmed the JioHomeTV.

To recall, Reliance Jio said it is testing eMBMS broadcast stream across India in its third-quarter report last year. The eMBMS hybrid technology takes advantage of both TV channel and radio architecture to offer HD content in high volumes to users. Jio users will apparently be able to view most HD quality content offline or without an active Internet connection as these will be placed in broadcast mode by the company.

Reliance Jio is also planning to enter in to the direct to Home (DTH) space with more than 360 channels, at least 50 of which will be in HD. Images of set-top box, said to be that of Jio’s has been leaked multiple times, though it is difficult to figure out which ones are genuine. Reliance Jio’s DTH service is also rumoured to offer a seven-day ‘catchup’ option, allowing users to watch shows they might have missed. Just like its data services, Reliance Jio is expected to offer its DTH services at much lower prices than its rivals.

