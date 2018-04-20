Jetpack Joyride has been revamped for India, and here’s what it looks like

Jetpack Joyride has been replaced by Jetpack Joyride: India Exclusive in the Google Play Store. Jetpack Joyride has been replaced by Jetpack Joyride: India Exclusive in the Google Play Store.

The Indian version of the popular international gaming app – Jetpack Joyride has been launched by Bengaluru-based developer Mech Mocha. The game’s protagonist Barry Steakfries has been modified and renamed BarryKanth in Jetpack Joyride: India Exclusive. The original Jetpack Joyride has been created by Australian developer Halfbrick Studios. In the game, BarryKanth has a brilliant intellect who creates a range of jetpacks and gadgets to take out his enemies.

Jetpack Joyride has been replaced by Jetpack Joyride: India Exclusive in the Google Play Store. The Indian version of the game has more than 100 levels, spread across three different worlds. The game also features comedians Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Zakir Khan as the primary villains. The backstory of BarryKanth is different from Barry Steakfries as the game also features Indianised vehicles and scientists.

Jetpack Joyride: India Exclusive lets gamers fight the villains in a Boss Fight, to go one-on-one in each of these worlds against Bhat, Rath, or Khan. There is also a classic running mode that can be cleared through a set of ‘Challenges’. The vehicles in Jetpack Joyride: India Exclusive are named Dr Dragon, Boogie Woogie and Toofani Ryder. The Indian edition of Jetpack Joyride continues to offer the original Machine Gun Jetpack, while new additions include Bar Hopper Jetpack, ISRO Rocket Jetpack, Lassi Power Jetpack and the Dhamaka Jetpack.

Jetpack Joyride: India Exclusive is compatible with devices running Android 4.1 and above. The original Jetpack Joyride Android app has received over 100 million installs, with its updated version having a 95MB file size.

