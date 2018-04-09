IPL 2018: Snapchat partners with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2018: Snapchat has announced a partnership with IPL cricket teams Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals with special Lenses for each team. (Source: AP) IPL 2018: Snapchat has announced a partnership with IPL cricket teams Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals with special Lenses for each team. (Source: AP)

Snapchat has announced a partnership with IPL cricket teams Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals as part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). The four teams will have official accounts on Snapchat during IPL 2018, and will post Official Stories on the Discover platform.

Users can type the name of their favourite IPL team (from the list of four) in the search bar on Snapchat and then subscribe to their stories. Snapchat has also released new creative tools for fans to support their teams and join the fun. Fan can create custom Stickers, Filters and Lenses in order to support their team.

“We love finding new ways to make Snapchat a great place for fans. We are so excited for Snapchatters to be able to catch behind the scenes action by their favorite players, cheer their teams and share in the IPL 2018 frenzy with their friends and family!” Ben Schwerin, Snapchat’s vice president of partnerships said in a press statement.

Snapchat has also announced special Lenses on the platform. Users can scan the Snapcode of their favourite team and unlock the Lense. Snapchat has also announced special Lenses on the platform. Users can scan the Snapcode of their favourite team and unlock the Lense.

How to unlock Snapchat IPL Lenses on the app

As part of its partnership for IPL 2018, Snapchat has also announced special Lenses on the platform. For those who who are not aware Lenses or what are called ‘Filters’ on other platforms, add this augmented reality powered element to a user’s face or surroundings. For instance, Snapchat’s popular Lenses are the dog filter, the flower crown which appears over the user’s head, etc.

Also read: IPL 2018: How to watch IPL matches ad free on Reliance Jio, Airtel, Hotstar

For IPL 2018, these Lenses will transform a user into a helmeted player with a cricket bat at the front. The team anthem will play in the background when a user applies a Lens to their story. In order to try out the Lenses from each particular team, a user can just scan the team’s Snapcode as shared in the image above. A user can scan the Snapchat by taking a picture of the Snapcode on their phone first. Then the user should open Snapchat, go to settings symbol in their profile and tap on Snapcodes.

In Snapcodes section, there is an option for Scan from Camera Roll. Choose the image of the Snapcode and Snapchat will scan the app. Make sure that the image has only one Snapcode at a time. Once the Snapcode has been scanned, Snapchat will flash a message saying “New Lens Found.” The Lens of the particular team is activated for 24 hours. A user will then see the Lens in their Camera option on the app, when they tap for Lenses. The Lens can then be added to their Stories for sharing.

For Snapchat, this is their first partnership with a sporting event in India. Snaps created by these official team accounts will be featured in the Discover section of Snapchat, and will provide glimpses of the action from behind the scenes.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd