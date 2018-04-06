IPL 2018: Jio Rs 251 pack, Airtel TV and Hotstar All Sports Pack for IPL live streaming cricket matches

Jio Live Cricket to Airtel TV app and Hotstar All Sport Pack, here’s a list of special offers for IPL live streaming. Jio Live Cricket to Airtel TV app and Hotstar All Sport Pack, here’s a list of special offers for IPL live streaming.

Reliance Jio has announced its Cricket Season Pack, keeping in mind the IPL 2018 fans. The special offer gives users 102GB of data just for watching live matches on mobile and also stream LIVE match for 51 days. IPL or Indian Premier League is scheduled to take place from April 7 to May 27 in India, during which 60 cricket matches will take place. Hotstar also has a special pack of Rs 299 that will let users livestream sports matches and this includes kabbadi, tennis, etc. Meanwhile, Airtel will allow IPL cricket match enthusiasts to livestream cricket matches on Airtel TV app for free.

Reliance Jio Cricket Season Pack at Rs 251 for IPL cricket match livestreaming

The Jio Cricket Season Pack will offer a total of 102GB data for Rs 251 for 51 days. IPL cricket matches can be viewed on the JioTV app. Once the pack is activated, users will be able to stream live matches for free on the JioTV app. “Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days (Available at 251 only, offering 102 GB Data),” Jio said in a press statement.

Hotstar’s Rs 299 pack will let users live stream IPL cricket matches: Here’s how

Airtel TV app for free IPL cricket match livestreaming

The new version of Airtel TV app has a dedicated cricket section that provides curated content experience. The new version of Airtel TV app has a dedicated cricket section that provides curated content experience.

Apart from JioTV, IPL matches can also be viewed on the Airtel TV app for free. The telecom company has announced a new version of its video streaming app, which is available for Android and iOS platforms. Both Airtel prepaid and postpaid users will get unlimited free access to streaming of all LIVE matches and highlights of the upcoming IPL 2018 via Hotstar.

IPL 2018: How to watch livestream for IPL cricket matches for free on Airtel

Hotstar All Sports Pack at Rs 299 for IPL cricket match livestreaming

Hotstar, the OTT app owned by Star India, has the digital streaming rights for IPL cricket matches. The company has a new special pack of Rs 299 called the “All Sports Pack” which will let users stream all sports matches live, including IPL 2018. The user will be prompted to sign up for Hotstar’s “All Sports Pack” within ten minutes of streaming of streaming of an IPL match live. Apart from Vivo IPL, the pack offers access to Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, Premier League, Formula One and all Grand Slams as well.

