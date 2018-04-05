IPL 2018: How to watch livestream for IPL cricket matches for free on Airtel

Airtel TV, which is the company’s video streaming app, will offer its customers unlimited free streaming of all LIVE matches and highlights of the upcoming Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar. Airtel TV, which is the company’s video streaming app, will offer its customers unlimited free streaming of all LIVE matches and highlights of the upcoming Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar.

Airtel TV, which is the company’s video streaming app, will offer its customers unlimited free streaming of all LIVE matches and highlights of the upcoming Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar. The unlimited free streaming of IPL matches will be available with the new version of Airtel TV app, which comes with dedicated cricket section to provide curated content experience.

Airtel customers will need to install the latest version of the Airtel TV app, which is available for both Android and iOS. Existing Airtel TV app users will receive automatic update notifications. Users who are not on Airtel’s network will have to get a Airtel 4G SIM card and insert it in slot one of their smartphone. Do note that the content on the app is free for all Airtel Postpaid and Prepaid customers till June 2018.

Airtel TV will give users option to select and follow their favourite teams and latest updates of ongoing matches. Users can also go through the upcoming schedule of the matches on Airtel TV app. The service will show special scorecard notifications as well. The new version of the Airtel TV app also includes interactive games and contests, allowing users to win prizes.

Hotstar’s Rs 299 pack will let users live stream IPL cricket matches: Here’s how

“We are thrilled to add unlimited LIVE action from the upcoming IPL to our content catalogue. Now, Airtel TV app users will not miss out on even a moment of LIVE action from the biggest cricketing extravaganza and can enjoy it on go wherever they are,” Sameer Batra, CEO – Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd