Hotstar’s Rs 299 pack will let users live stream IPL cricket matches: Here’s how

Hotstar, the OTT app owned by Star India with digital streaming rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, has a new special pack where it will let users stream IPL and other sports matches live. Hotstar’s Rs 299 “All Sports Pack” will work for all of its live sports programmes. Here’s a quick look at the details.

Hotstar Rs 299 pack for streaming LIVE IPL matches

Hotstar will have a Rs 299 pack just for those who are interested in streaming all sports matches live, and this includes IPL 2018. The IPL 2018 cricket series will start on April 7 and end on May 27. According to Hotstar, after 10 minutes of streaming of an IPL match live, a user will be prompted to sign up for the Rs 299 Sports Pack. If they wish to access more than just sports content, then the user can subscribe to Hotstar Premium, in which case they will be able to continue streaming, both the live sports matches and access other premium paid content.

What all does Hotstar’s Rs 299 pack give access to?

Hotstar’s Rs 299 “All Sports Pack: will give users access to Vivo IPL, Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, Premier League, Formula One and all Grand Slams. However, Australian Open will not be a part of this. Hotstar has also announced “WatchN’Play” a game where users will able to test their cricket knowledge with other fans who are also watching the match live. Virtual Reality is also being added to the mix to make the cricket viewing experience more immersive, says the company.

Hotstar also says that 2018 is the first year when they are making live cricket available to all users who watch IPL on the app.

What about delayed feed for free on Hotstar for IPL matches?

All users will be able to see the first 10 minutes of the live match free. However, after 10 minutes users will have to buy the Hotstar All Sports Pack or subscribe to Hotstar Premium. There will no delayed feed on the app this year for IPL. Those who want to watch it on the app will have to pay.

Where else will IPL 2018 matches be available for livestreaming for free?

The good news is that Airtel and Jio customers will be able to stream IPL matches for free without the need for subscribing to the Hotstar All Sports Pack or the Hotstar Premium pack. Airtel confirmed the same and it looks like the option will be available via Airtel TV app. Once a user clicks on the IPL content on Airtel TV, it will launch the Hotstar app to start the unlimited streaming. However, users will have to make sure they are on the Airtel network when streaming the matches. Again the access to live IPL matches will be free on the network.

Similarily for Reliance Jio, this will work via the JioTV app. A user will able to watch live matches for free without paying on the JioTV app as well. Jio also announced a Rs 251 data pack with 102GB data for 51 days for the duration of IPL 2018.

