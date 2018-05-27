IPL 2018 Final Live Streaming, CSK vs SRH: How to watch live IPL match online on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel App

IPL 2018 Final Livestreaming, CSK vs SRH: How to watch the match online on Hotstar, Airtel TV, and Jio TV app. IPL 2018 Final Livestreaming, CSK vs SRH: How to watch the match online on Hotstar, Airtel TV, and Jio TV app.

The closing ceremony of IPL 2018 will start this evening as Chennai Super Kings prepare to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be a gripping climax to the tough competition. Millions of cricket fans from around the world will tune in to watch the final match of the Indian Premier League. The game is scheduled to 7PM IST, and will be broadcast live on Star Sports. Alternatives to watch the game on your mobile include catching it on Hotstar, Jio TV, and Airtel TV app. Here’s all the information you’ll need to stream the match for free on the smartphone.

IPL 2018 Live Stream: How to watch the match on Hotstar app

Owned by Star India, Hotstar app lets you live stream TV shows and movies at a monthly cost of Rs 199, or a yearly subscription of Rs 999. And if you are one of those addicted to cricket, you have to pay Rs 299 per year for a special “All Sports Pack” that will give access to IPL T20 2018, Formula 1, Kabaddi, Tennis matches and Premier League (football). The Hotstar app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

IPL 2018 Live Stream: How to watch the match on Airtel TV app

The telco company Airtel has tied up with Hotstar, wherein Airtel subscribers get to live stream all IPL 2018 T20 matches for free. To do that, users need to install both Airtel and Hotstar app on their iOS or Android smartphones. To stream matches, all you need to open Airtel TV app and tap on IPL content, which will then open the Hotstar app and start streaming the finale of IPL 2018 T20 tournament. However, make sure you download the latest version of Airtel TV app on your smartphone.

IPL 2018 Live Stream: How to watch the match on Jio TV

If you are a Jio subscriber, you are eligible to watch all IPL 2018 T20 matches for free. Do keep in mind that you must be a Jio Prime subscriber to do this. Similar to Airtel TV app, users need to install Jio TV and Hotstar apps. To stream the matches, users need to open the Jio TV app on their smartphone, tab on the latest IPL content and it will then open the Hotstar app to start the live streaming. Additionally, Jio has also introduced a special Cricket Season app that offers a total of 102GB of data for Rs 251 for 51 days. Of course, you can match the IPL 2018 T20 Tournament on Jio TV app without even getting Rs 251 pack.

