IPL 2018: BSNL IPL pack of Rs 248 with 153GB data, 51 days validity launched

BSNL IPL Pack of Rs 248 has been launched ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to take place from April 7 to May 27 in India. The company’s Rs 248 pack offers its prepaid customers a total of 153GB data at 3GB per day and comes with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. The pack is aimed at enabling users stream live IPL matches at an affordable rate. The limited period offer is available across India from April 7 to April 30.

BSNL’s IPL Pack follows the launch of Reliance Jio Cricket Season Pack and Hotstar All Sport Pack. Airtel has also announced that its customers will be able to view IPL matches on the new version of Airtel TV app for free. Notably, Hotstar has the digital streaming rights for IPL cricket matches. While Jio has an exclusive pack for livestreaming live IPL cricket matches, that offered by Hotstar will give let people stream all sports matches live including cricket, kabbadi, tennis, etc.

IPL 2018: Jio Rs 251 pack, Airtel TV and Hotstar All Sports Pack for IPL live streaming cricket matches

Reliance Jio Cricket Season Pack offers a total of 102GB data for Rs 251 and the validity is 51 days. The IPL cricket matches can be viewed on the JioTV app. Hotstar’s new ‘All Sports Pack’ pack can be availed at Rs 299. Coming to Airtel, existing Airtel TV app users will have to update to new version of the app to live stream cricket matches. New users can download the app from Play Store or Apple App Store. Airtel’s offer is available for both its prepaid and postpaid customers.

