Hotstar to Opera Mini: The best way to keep track of IPL 2017

It’s April again! For cricket fans from across the country, after a series of tense and absorbing test cricket, IPL is back with all its pomp and glamour. However, if you don’t have the time to catch up on all the action on television, here’s a pro-tip.

There are now hundreds of mobile apps and websites which bring in regular team news, score updates and behind the scenes action to you at all times. We’ve compiled a list of the top five apps which will offer everything you need to know about the year’s premier cricketing event.

Hotstar

For those who love streaming live Cricket on their mobile devices, Hotstar offers an experience like no other. While the app is mostly known for streaming popular TV shows and movies, its significance as a live cricket streaming app has been underrated, but that is about to change.

Not only is Hotstar offering live streaming and live score updates, the app also lets you watch full match replays and highlights. This is a great bonus for viewers who have little time to spare during the day.

A subscription to Hotstar Premium will let you watch all live games as well as replays instantly. Also this experience is completely ad-free. There’s a one-month free subscription to Hotstar Premium to enjoy the tournament to the fullest.

100MB Cricket

Launched by the master blaster himself, this new app allows you to follow the news and do some more. From latest scores to player statistics to event schedules, it has it all. At the same time, it also lets you interact with Sachin Tendulkar, listen in to his predictions and post-match comments and interact with a large number of cricket fans on the ‘Fan Wall’.

The app also serves as a digital museum dedicated to Tendulkar. It houses a number of never-seen-before videos, images and letters of the master blaster which no Sachin fan can choose to ignore. To save your time, the app also includes live feed from Facebook and Twitter.

Opera Mini

When it comes to offering premium video content, Opera Mini is up there among the best mobile web browsers. The intuitive video download option lets you save your favourite content to watch later when you’re done working. At the same time, the ad blocker ensures minimum interruption to your viewing experience and the browser ensures that large video files are downloaded only when devices are connected to Wi-Fi.

With dozens of IPL games coming up, digital viewers will surely worry about how much data they will consume in the coming days. Opera Cricket- a new feature in the browser, now ensures that viewers won’t need to download new apps to follow the IPL. The feature offers live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, videos, team news and notifications which users can instantly access on the browser itself!

Siri for iOS

For iOS users, the Siri digital assistant is now making it easier to catch up on all the IPL news and scores without having to download any new apps. The assistant, powered by the new iOS 10.3 software update has information on player statistics, match scores, team news and schedules. All you need to do is ask!

Aside from IPL, Siri will also help you with news and scores from all ICC events which include World Cups and smaller tournaments.

IPL 2017

What’s better than accessing the official IPL app on your smartphone to stay in touch with the latest IPL news and scores? Developed by Pulse Innovations, the app is absolutely ad-free and aside from the usual scores and fixtures, lets you live stream games along with pre-match and post-match interactions. Do ensure that your phone is connected to Wi-Fi which accessing this feature!

As a bonus for IPL fans, the app brings in absorbing content like detailed news on how much each player costs, team tactics, health updates on players as well as interviews with individual players. As an icing on the cake, a bright blue and white interface also makes the app look quite appealing.

Hike Messenger

Well this came from nowhere! While there’s no dearth of cricket news apps, you must be wondering why Hike Messenger finds its place here. The popular messaging app has decided to get on the IPL bandwagon with a new feature named ‘Caught Behind’, offering exclusive ‘off the field’ content which no other app will offer.

If you’re a Chris Gayle fan, you may not be able to watch his sixes here, but you’ll surely get to see his ‘lighter side’ and get some fashion tips from him in the process! What’s more, the app has also roped in Dwayne ‘DJ’ Bravo and Anusha Dandekar to add to the fun. On the app, you can now watch your favourite players take rapid fire questions, turn Jockeys for fun, twist their legs, read fanmail and try their luck with Hindi.

The app is also offering live cricket scores to go with the fun stuff along with 50 new stickers for users to express their views.

