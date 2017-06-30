Instagram’s new tool uses machine learning to filter offensive comments

Instagram, Instagram offensive comments, Instagram new tool, Instagram block inappropriate comments. Instagram, Instagram offensive comments, Instagram new tool, Instagram block inappropriate comments.

Instagram has rolled out a filter that takes advantage of machine learning technology to automatically filter out offensive or inappropriate comments from appearing in feed. Instagram says this will help in keeping the platform “a safe place for self-expression.” The Facebook-owned company admits the problem isn’t as easy to solve, given hundreds of millions of comments are made on its platform every day. However, only a small fraction of these are inappropriate.

“Instagram will now use advanced machine learning technology to detect and filter out those comments, so you never have to see them. This has already proved to be extremely effective in weeding out spam comments on Instagram,” said Kevin Systrom

CEO and Co-founder, Instagram in a blog post.

Instagram’s new filter has been launched in English as of now, with support for more languages on the way. Apart from English, the tool will block certain offensive comments and a spam filter in Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, French, German, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese. It will also block inappropriate comments in live videos. For the rest of the comment, Instagram users will still have the option of reporting, deleting or turning them off in case they find them offensive.

“Our team has been training our systems for some time to recognize certain types of offensive and spammy comments so you never have to see them,” added Systrom. Users can turn off Instagram’s new filter as well. Just click on “…” settings menu from the profile and tap on “Comments.” These updates are a part of Instagram version 10.26 available for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.

