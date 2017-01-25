Instagram’s Live video feature starts rolling out globally: Here’s how to use

Instagram’s Live Video is now rolling out globally for users. Here’s how to use the new feature. Instagram’s Live Video is now rolling out globally for users. Here’s how to use the new feature.

Instagram’s Live Video feature, which was announced in November 2016, is now rolling out globally for users. The Live Video feature is part of Instagram’s Stories and just like the Facebook Live button will let a user go live so that their followers can watch the video in real-time as it is recorded. Instagram had made the feature available for users in the US in December.

In order to go Live from Instagram, swipe right from your Feed, and go to Stories. You should see Live option in the camera, next to Normal and Boomerang mode. Instagram also says that when you are done with your live story, it will disappear from the app. Instagram will alert your followers when you go live, and as you are recording the video, you’ll see which of your followers/friends on the app are watching your video.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

We tried Instagram Live video option on iPhone 6s and before you to go live, the app will check the internet connection. If that’s working fine, there’s a countdown that appears (1,2,3) and the video then goes live. You can start recording by keeping the video camera button pressed, and once people start watching the video, the number of viewers will appear on top. You can tap on it to see which of your followers are watching this video as well.

People can comment on live videos too. Friends, followers can tap on the Comment tab at the bottom and write something on the video. The user can tap and hold a comment to pin it to the top so that other viewers can see it more easily. Once the video ends, it will disappear from Instagram.

Also read: Instagram rolls out its live broadcasting feature to users in US

It looks like Instagram is sticking with an ephemeral character for its live videos, unlike Facebook where the video can be saved for later viewing. Let’s not forget rival Snapchat’s USP has been disappearing messages and videos, though it now comes with a Memories option to save some of these moments as well.

Instagram is following on the footsteps of its parents company Facebook, with a new focus on video. Live Video is another addition to this, and is seen as the future, with which the company will hope to increase engagement and boost revenue. Instagram has over 500 million monthly active users, and over 300 million daily active users.

Let us know if you can spot live videos in your Instagram account.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd