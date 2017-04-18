Instagram’s latest update will let you organise saved posts

Instagram has rolled out a new feature, which will let users organise their saved posts into a collection Instagram has rolled out a new feature, which will let users organise their saved posts into a collection

Instagram has rolled out a new feature, which will let users organise their saved posts into collection based around themes. The new feature is being rolled out as part of the latest update on Android, iOS (version 10.16 in the Apple App Store).

Here’s how the Save collections feature will work: First you can just save a post by holding the bookmark icon beneath the post, and directly add it to a collection. Or you can go your profile, check your saved posts, and then begin organising them according to collection.

In the saved posts section, you can tap the plus icon in the top right corner, and name your collection and select the saved posts you want to add to this bunch.

Instagram users will find their collections on the saved posts tab on their profile section of the app. The collections are private, just like how bookmarks works, and only the user can see them. According to Instagram, which has over 600 million monthly active users, over 46 per cent of their users have saved at least one post.

Instagram recently add new features to the app. For starters, Disappearing Messages are now more prominent in Direct feature of the app with its own dedicated blue camera icon. Disappearing messages and Stories get deleted from Instagram within 24 hours. Instagram also announced that Stories have now crossed 200 million users, which is much more than the daily active users for Snapchat, from where the format was originally copied.

Instagram has evolved into a much bigger social network than one simply about sharing artistically clicked pictures. Don’t be surprised if more new features are on the way.

