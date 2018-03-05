Instagram working on voice, video calling features: Report

Voice and video calls could be coming to Instagram. Voice and video calls could be coming to Instagram.

Instagram may be looking to add voice and video calling features in the near future, its latest attempt to take on Snapchat. TechCrunch has found hidden icons for “call” and “video call” in the Android Application Packages (or simply APKs) of the standalone direct messaging app.

Facebook-owned Instagram declined to comment, but the APKs usually contain the upcoming features that the developers plan to add at the later stage. This clearly shows that the popular social app may soon add voice and video calling features within its direct messaging app.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Instagram is testing these features internally. Last month, WABetaInfo spotted icons related to video calling in the app. At this point, it’s unknown when Instagram will add voice and video calling features in the app.

That upcoming features could make Instagram an all-in-one app. And the arrival of voice and video calling features on Instagram will likely impact Snapchat badly, its closest rival in the social media space. The latter app introduced test and video chats in 2014, and these features haven’t been copied by Instagram just yet.

Instagram has often been accused of copying features from Snapchat. In 2016, Facebook introduced Stories on its photo-sharing app Instagram. So it comes as a little surprise to see the Facebook-owned app is taking a direct shot at Snapchat by introducing voice and video calling features. However, it should be taken into consideration that Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp also offering voice and video calling features. Both messaging apps are being used by millions not only to exchange texts, but also voice and video chats.

Instagram has over 800 million monthly and 500 million daily active users. Meanwhile, Snapchat has over 187 million daily active users.

