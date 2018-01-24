Instagram will now support GIFs in Stories: Here’s how to use this feature

Instagram will now allow users to share GIFs in their Stories. Instagram will now allow users to share GIFs in their Stories.

Instagram has now added GIF stickers to Stories, and the feature will be supported by GIPHY’s library. The app will show animated GIFs as a sticker option in Stories for users. The photo-sharing app says users will be able to add as many stickers as they’d like to their Stories. Instagram is also rolling out a new feature over the next few weeks where users will be able to upload photos of any dimension to their story. The app says this will save users from the trouble of cropping photos, which might not have fit the traditional vertical format of Stories.

Instagram says GIF stickers are available from today itself as part of Instagram version 29 on iOS and Android. Those who have updated the app should the feature reflect in their Stories. So how can users add GIF stickers to Stories? Just open Stories and add a photo or video to the same. But before sharing the story on Instagram, just tap on the Stickers symbol, which is located on top. Here there are options like Location, temperature, time and below this is GIF. Tap on this and start search for GIFs to add to your story on Instagram.

Additionally users can browse what’s currently trending on GIPHY or search the library to find a sticker for just about anything on Instagram. The GIFs include bouncing letters, twirling hearts, GIFs based on Simpsons characters, dancing cats, pizza slices, etc. Users can search for GIFs by typing ‘Accessories’, which will show sunglasses, hats, eyes, lips, ears etc. Effects will show sparkles, fire, confetti, glitter, explosion, etc as well. There’s also the option of typing for ‘Peekers’ in the Instagram GIF search option, which will show stickers that pop up and disappear. Word Art, Emoji stickers are also part of the library on Instagram.

Also in the future update, Instagram will let users upload photos and videos of any size to Stories. The app says that when users upload a photo or video, they will able to pinch it and then share in original dimensions. This means square, portrait, landscape photos can be shared on Stories in the future. Any extra room will be filled with a custom colour gradient that matches what the user has shared.

