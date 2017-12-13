Instagram will now let users follow hashtags: Here’s how it works

Instagram’s latest feature allows users to follow their favourite hashtags to receive updates on their feeds Instagram’s latest feature allows users to follow their favourite hashtags to receive updates on their feeds

Instagram has announced a new features where users can follow hashtags of their choice. The company confirmed the same in a blogpost, though The Verge was the first to report about the new feature. Users will also get updates directly to their feed if they choose to follow a hashtag, just like they would get updates from an account. The company has now made it easier for users to see posts from around the world which are using the same hashtag.

According to Instagram, the feature has been introduced to create communities within the app, where users who share the same interest can see similar photos, videos. The new feature is similar to following a person. Instagram also allows users see the hashtags that their friends follow, in order to help them discover new topics.

In order to subscribe to a hashtag, all a user needs to do is search for the hashtag on the Explore section of the app. After that Instagram opens a page dedicated to all the posts under the same hashtag. Users can click on the ‘Follow’ button, which is placed right below the hashtag. Once a user subscribes to the hashtag, they will get all the regular updates on their feed.

At any point in time, a user can also unfollow the hashtag from Account settings. A user’s followers will also be able to see the hashtags they are following. The feature has already rolled out to users around the world on the Android and iOS version of the Instagram app.

Although hashtags were introduced originally on Twitter, its adoption on Instagram has been equally effective. Users usually rely on multiple hashtags for their posts. In some cases, the first comment from the user is just a bunch of hashtags, which is also an effective technique to gain more followers. Hashtags are also supported in Instagram Stories.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd