Instagram will allow users to download all their data: Report

Facebook-owned Instagram will soon allow users to download their data, in a bid to promote data privacy (File Photo) Facebook-owned Instagram will soon allow users to download their data, in a bid to promote data privacy (File Photo)

Facebook-owned Instagram will soon allow users to download their data, in a bid to promote data privacy. According to a report from TechCrunch, a spokesperson from Instagram has confirmed that the photo-sharing platform is developing a data portability tool, similar to the one Facebook offers.

Instagram has never allowed exporting of user data, despite being in the market for 8 years. Users cannot drag, tap or long press on images to save them, while the photo-sharing app also doesn’t allow downloads of images that have been posted. The report does not specify if the porting will be enabled to followers and Stories as well, as Instagram will provide more details on the launch of the tool.

Instagram’s data portability tool will make third-party apps like InstaPort that export data redundant, while also providing an authentic backup option to users. Given that Instagram now has over 800 million users, the portability tool could help it rival Snapchat.

Also read: Mark Zuckerberg’s House Committee hearing: The most important takeaways

The move to allow users download their data comes shortly after a new survey conducted by CBS News revealed that over 60 per cent of Facebook users believe that their data is unsafe and is being shared with third-parties.

Facebook, in contrast, has held a Download Information Tool since 2010. During the Congressional testimony, CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the social media network will comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR). This regulation makes it mandatory for tech companies to make user information portable. As Facebook is falling in line with GDPR norms, it is expected that this tool will bring photo-sharing Instagram under the same ambit.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd