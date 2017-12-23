Instagram users can now send live video to friends in Direct

Instagram users can send their own live video or a live video that they’re watching, to a friend or a group of friends. Instagram users can send their own live video or a live video that they’re watching, to a friend or a group of friends.

Instagram users can now send live videos to friends in Direct. The update, which is available as part of Instagram version 26, is available for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play. People can send their own live video or a live video that they’re watching, to a friend or a group of friends.

“When you’re live, just tap the Direct icon at the bottom of the screen and send your live video to friends. You’ll also have this option when going live with a friend. Once sent, the recipient will see your live video in their Direct inbox. Friends can only view your video if you’re currently live. If your live video is over, your friend will see a message saying the video has ended,” Instagram’s blog post reads.

Instagram users can disable the option to send their live videos in Direct in their Stories settings. For people who have a private Instagram account, the live video will only appear to their followers. Viewers can send live video of freinds to their other friends as well in Direct. To send video, just tap the Direct icon at the bottom of the screen and choose who a friend to send it to.

Instagram introduced live video last November. The Facebook-owned company recently rolled out a new feature which enables users to broadcast simultaneously with a friend. Users can also remove their guest and add someone else at any time. They can also choose to exit on their own.

