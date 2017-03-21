Instagram users can now save Live Videos: Here’s how

Instagram, at the time of the launch, decided to stick with an ephemeral character for its Live Videos. Instagram, at the time of the launch, decided to stick with an ephemeral character for its Live Videos.

Instagram is adding the ability to save live video to a smartphone at the end of a broadcast. Live videos will continue to disappear from the app once users are down with the broadcast as they’ll be saved in user ‘s camera roll on the device. The update gives users an option to re-watch live videos later. It is especially useful for broadcasts that users want to remember or share.

To save a broadcast, just click on the Save option in the upper right corner after a broadcast is over. Users will be able to only save broadcasts, and not the comments, likes, number of viewers or any live interactions. Click on Done after saving the broadcast and the live video will be saved to users’ camera roll.

“We are excited by how our community is using live video to connect with their friends and followers in the moment. This is just the first of many improvements we’ll be making to live videos this year,” Instagram said in a blogpost.

The update is a part of Instagram version 10.12. It is available for iOS users in the Apple App Store and for Android users in Google Play Store.

Instagram’s Live Video feature was announced in November 2016. Instagram, at the time of the launch, decided to stick with an ephemeral character for its live videos. However, it looks like the photo-sharing app is now following on the footsteps of its parent company Facebook by allowing users to save live videos. Twitter’s Periscope already allows users to save live videos after a broadcast.

In order to go live, just swipe right from feed, and tap the “Start Live Video” button. Instagram users can share a live video for up to an hour, and their friends get a notification when they go live. Friends and followers can comment on live videos by tapping on the Comment tab at the bottom and write something on the video.

The user can tap and hold a comment to pin it to the top so that other viewers can see it more easily.

