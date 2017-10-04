Instagram users can now create polls in Stories: Here’s how

Instagram will keep updating the poll results to show which choice is in the lead at any given moment. Instagram will keep updating the poll results to show which choice is in the lead at any given moment.

Instagram has rolled out Polling Stickers for Stories. The customisable stickers allow users to get a quick feedback. People can create their own questions and customise choices as well. The update is available as part of Instagram version 17 and above in Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

To start using poll, people will first need to take a photo or video for their Story. Next, select the ‘poll’ sticker which can be placed anywhere a user likes. “After you’ve shared your poll, your friends and followers can immediately start voting and see real-time results,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram will keep updating the poll results to show which choice is in the lead at any given moment. This means users will see the latest results when they watch their friend’s Story again.

To see their own poll results, people can swipe up to open the viewers list. Instagram will show things like how many votes each option received as well as who voted and what option they chose. It is important to note that just like Stories, poll and its results will also disappear after 24 hours.

Additionally, Instagram is adding two new tools for Stories – colour picker for text and brushes and an alignment tool for text and stickers. There’s a new eyedropper text which appears when users choose a colour for their text or drawing tool. It can be used to select any colour from their photo or video to apply to text or drawing tool.

Instagram alignment tool for iOS helps people placing stickers in such a way that they don’t get covered up when someone watches a Story. while placing a sticker, blue lines will appear to help users center it. When people rotate text or a sticker, new guides will help them put their sticker back to horizontal.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd