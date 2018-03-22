Instagram will let users link to hashtags, profiles in their bios

Instagram users can add a hashtag or profile link in their bio by tapping on ‘Edit Profile’. Next, add a # or @ in bio section to create live links for a hashtag page or another profile. Instagram users can add a hashtag or profile link in their bio by tapping on ‘Edit Profile’. Next, add a # or @ in bio section to create live links for a hashtag page or another profile.

Instagram has introduced two new features – hashtag and profile links in bio. Now when users include a # or @ in their bio, they become live links that lead to a hashtag page or another profile. To recall, the ability to follow hashtags on Instagram was rolled out in December last year. Hashtags essentially allow people to follow interests, hobbies, etc they care about.

“With hashtag and profile links in your bio, you can express yourself and your interests right in your profile. Whether you’re a #guitarlover, into #pencilsketching or have a #makeuptutorial account, now you can link to any hashtag or profile you want,” reads a Instagram blog post.

Instagram users can add a hashtag or profile link in their bio by tapping on ‘Edit Profile’. Next, add a # or @ in bio section to create live links for a hashtag page or another profile. Instagram will show a list of recommended hashtags and accounts in the typeahead when users type a # or @ in their bio. Once the users chooses the hashtags and accounts they want, they will automatically be linked in their bio.

Meanwhile, Instagram is looking to add voice and video calling features in the near future, according to a report in TechCrunch. The website found hidden icons for “call” and “video call” in the Android Application Packages (APKs) of the standalone direct messaging app. Separately, WABetaInfo spotted icons related to video calling in the app as well, suggesting the feature could be rolled out soon.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd