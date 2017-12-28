Instagram to show ‘Recommended for You’ posts in Feed

Instagram has also added a new section to its Help site explaining how the company determines posts that appear in ‘Recommended for You’. Instagram has also added a new section to its Help site explaining how the company determines posts that appear in ‘Recommended for You’.

Instagram has started to roll out ‘Recommended for You’ section in Feed for iOS and Android users. According to a report in TechCrunch, Instagram has also added a new section to its Help site explaining how the company determines posts that appear in ‘Recommended for You’.

Instagram suggests ‘Recommended for You’ posts based on posts liked by accounts that a user follow. People can temporarily hide ‘Recommended for You’ posts by tapping the three-dot menu above the post and then clicking on ‘Hide’. Instagram will show three to five suggested posts in the new section.

Meanwhile, some Instagram users have taken to Twitter to complain about the new section. People feel ‘Recommended for You’ posts should be put in ‘Explore’ section, making it easier for users to view them, only when they wish to. Notable, Explore shows photos, videos and Stories from people that a user might not be following on Instagram.

A Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch that the ‘Recommended for You’ section will not displace posts from people a user follows. Rather, the ‘Recommended for You’ posts will be displayed after users view content from people they follow. However, it looks like a lot of users are unhappy with Instagram’s ‘Recommended for You’ section.

Instagarm recently announced a feature where users can follow hashtags of their choice. Users will also get updates directly to their feed if they choose to follow a hashtag, which makes easier for users to see posts from around the world which are using the same hashtag.

