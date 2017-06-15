Instagram to roll out ‘Paid internship with’ tab for creator-business partnership

Instagram is rolling out the new tool to a small number of creators and businesses initially. Instagram is rolling out the new tool to a small number of creators and businesses initially.

Instagram will be rolling out a new ‘Paid partnership with’ sub-header on posts and stories with commercial relationship between creators and a business. “Partnerships between community creators and businesses are an important part of the Instagram experience, and a healthy community should be open and consistent about paid partnerships,” Instagram’s press statement reads.

Instagram’s new tool will allow creators to quickly tag the business they have a relationship with. These posts will appear with a sub-header that reads ‘Paid partnership with’ and a tag to the business partner’s account. It makes it easier for creators as well as business partners to share how users are engaging with the posts as both get access to Insights.

Instagram is rolling out the new tool to a small number of creators and businesses initially. Depending on the feedback, it will be made available widely in the coming months. The photo sharing app will announce official policy and enforcement guidelines as well.

Instagram has seen a quick growth as the platform added 100 million new users in just over four months. The photo sharing platform, which now has over 700 million monthly users, has recently added a couple of new features. It introduced the ability to archive posts, which will remain private. Direct feature in Instagram now supports web links as well as different photo orientations. Location stories and hashtag stories for Explore tab have also been rolled out.

“With new features like stories, live video and disappearing messages in Direct, people now have more ways than ever to express themselves and feel closer to what matters to them,” Instagram said in a blog post.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd