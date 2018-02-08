Instagram testing ‘Regram’ feature, will let people share posts from others’ Stories: Report

Once Instagram’s ‘Regram’ feature is rolled out, users will be able to share other’s posts directly. Once Instagram’s ‘Regram’ feature is rolled out, users will be able to share other’s posts directly.

Instagram is testing a new ‘Regram’ feature that will let users share public feed posts from other users to their Story. Instagram confirmed the test in a statement to TechCrunch and said, “We’re always testing ways to make it easier to share any moment with friends on Instagram.” It looks like the feature is currently available to a small number of users with a wider rollout expected soon.

Instagram will reportedly give a privacy option to users as well, which will let people turn off the ability for others to share their posts. The feature is aimed users with public accounts on Instagram who might have privacy concerns. Of course, users can still take a screenshot of user’s post in Story to share as their own. Once Instagram’s ‘Regram’ feature is rolled out, users will be able to share other’s posts directly.

Meanwhile, the Facebook-owned company recently announced a ‘Type’ mode for Stories. The new option appears in Camera, under the record button. It lets users share just text in Stories, without the need of a photo or video. The feature is live for Android as well as iOS. Just like other posts in Stories, the text-only posts also disappear from the app after 24 hours.

Instagram Stories is arguably the most popular feature for the service, with over 300 million daily active users. Inspired from Snapchat, Instagram rolled out Stories for its users in August, 2016. Interestingly, Instagram Stories is bigger Snapchat itself given it has close to 187 million daily active users.

