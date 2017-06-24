Instagram testing new favorites feature: Here’s all you need to know

Instagram’s is currently testing its new favorites feature, which has only been rolled out for a small percentage of users as of now. Instagram’s is currently testing its new favorites feature, which has only been rolled out for a small percentage of users as of now.

Instagram is testing a new feature called favorites that will allow users to share posts with a limited number of friends, reported The Verge. Instagram app will get a new favorites tab as well, represented by a star. The tab will contain all posts that a user has shared with his favorites group.

At any given time, users can remove friends from their favorites list and add new ones as well. Don’t worry, as friends, whom a user removes from their favorites group won’t be notified of the changes. They’ll just lose access to users’ private posts.

People on a friend’s favorites tab will see their posts with a green badge. Though Instagram hasn’t specified the number of people that can be added to favorites list, we can expect somewhere between ten to thirty. “People are trying to hack Instagram to create smaller audiences, and we’re trying to recognize that,” Robby Stein, product lead at Instagram told The Verge.

Instagram's is currently testing its new favorites feature, which has only been rolled out for a small percentage of users as of now. A wider rollout for everyone is expected in the coming months.

Instagram, which has over 700 million monthly users, recently added a host of new features. Instagram users can now Archive their posts, to make them public at any later time. All archived posts remain private, which means they’ll not be visible to followers. The Facebook-owned company also rolled out location stories and hashtag stories for Explore tab.

