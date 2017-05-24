Instagram testing new archive feature, rolls out location and hashtag for Stories

Instagram will add a new encircled clock icon on the top right of user’s profile that will let them view archived posts. Instagram will add a new encircled clock icon on the top right of user’s profile that will let them view archived posts.

Instagram is testing a new archive feature that lets users save their older posts to view them privately. These posts can later be made public anytime a user wants. An Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch the “archive option creates a private space for personal viewing of old posts.” The feature will be rolled out for everyone in the next few months.

Instagram will add a new encircled clock icon on the top right of user’s profile that will let them view archived posts. A photo or a video on Instagram can be archived by clicking on the three dots besides a post or holding down on a post. All archived posts will remain private. Instagram’s archive feature will likely reduce the number of posts users delete after they do not get enough likes or due to some other reason.

Separately, Instagram has unveiled location stories and hashtag stories for Explore tab. Users can now see what’s happening around them as well as find stories that interest them. Instagram has added a new story ring at the top of Explore. Clicking on the icon will show users stories happening near them. “These stories come from people who have used location stickers on their stories. You can also search for any location around the world, and you’ll see a story ring for that place at the top of the location page,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram’s hashtag stories on Explore lets users find stories related to their interests. Now when users search for a hashtag, they’ll see a story ring at the top of the page that has all the stories with the same hashtag. Once users add a location sticker or hashtag to their story, they may be included in the larger story as well.

In case a user’s story is added to the larger story, they’ll see a line at the top of their stories viewer list showing how many people saw it. However, if users don’t want to their story to appear on Explore, but use a location or hashtag sticker; they can do so by tapping the X on their stories viewer list. Location stories are already available on iOS and Android as Instagram version 10.22, while hashtag stories will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd