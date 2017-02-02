Instagram testing multiple-photo, albums on Android: Report

Instagram is testing multi-image albums on its Android 10.7.0 version Instagram is testing multi-image albums on its Android 10.7.0 version

Instagram has been busy tweaking and playing around its ‘Stories’ feature of late, but a new report suggests the popular photo-sharing app might finally bring the ability to upload multiple images in an album. According to Droid Life, Instagram version 10.7.0, (which has rolled out to select users) on Android has the new feature hidden in it.

Droid Life’s report suggests that Instagram is already testing the ability to showcase multiple images in a single post. When this feature rolls out, users will be able to select up to 10 photos (put filters on and edit them separately), then upload them as an album on your profile. You followers will be able to slide through each image in your album, liking and commenting on the ones they like.

To create an album, users can long-press on the first image to be shared and then select nine more when you get the prompt to select multiple pictures. Currently we have only received the version 10.6.0 update and cannot test the feature ourselves.

Just last week, Instagram rolled out its Live Video feature globally almost two months after it was announced in November last year. The Live Video feature is part of Instagram’s Stories and just like the Facebook Live button will let a user go live so that their followers can watch the video in real-time as it is recorded.

Instagram had announced last month that it sees 600 million monthly active users on the app, with the last 100 million users being added in the previous six months itself. The app’s user base has seen a remarkable rise in 2016 thanks to new features that were introduced at short intervals throughout the year.

