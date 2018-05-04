Instagram testing in-app payments service, will let users book appointments directly

Instagram users can currently pay for dinner reservations via third-party app Resy as well as book appointments salons. Instagram users can currently pay for dinner reservations via third-party app Resy as well as book appointments salons.

Instagram is testing a new payments feature that let users make purchases from directly within the service. According to a report in TechCrunch, a company spokesperson was quoted telling the site that native payments is now live for a limited set of its business partners. Instagram users can currently pay for dinner reservations via third-party app Resy, as well as book appointments for salons. Users need to set up their credit card or debit card as payments methods along with a security pin to authorise purchases. The report adds that Instagram will allow users to pay directly for things like movie tickets, etc in the future.

To recall, Instagram announced the payments features in March 2017, which was expected to roll out later last year. “For example, we will roll out the ability to book a service with a business directly from its profile later this year,” reads a last year’s Instagram blog post. The service also posted a short video showcasing how the payments feature will work. Essentially, businesses will get a ‘Book’ button, clicking on which let users select the type of service they want to book, date, time, etc and complete booking within Instagram app itself.

Though it is unclear when Instagram plans to roll out payments for the public, the feature will help the businesses active on the platform. “Instagram Payments could make impulse buys much quicker, enticing more businesses to get on board,” read the TechCrunch report. It also pointed out that Instagram Payments are backed by Facebook’s Payments rules. However, whether Instagram also decides to launch peer-to-peer payments on its platform like Messenger is yet to be seen.

Facebook, at its developer F8 conference, announced it is rolling out a group Video chat for Instagram with four people in one call. The AR Camera platform that Facebook announced at the 2017 F8 conference will also be added to the photo-sharing platform. Video chat feature, which is currently in testing will be available in Direct messaging. Soon, it is expected to roll out globally. Instagram’s ‘Explore’ feed will be revamped.

