Instagram Stories is now one year old, and gaining popularity among teens

Instagram Stories is now over a year old, and it is fairly popular among the teen audience, according to the company.

Instagram Stories, the feature inspired from Snapchat’s Stories, has turned one-year old today, and now boasts of over 250 million daily users. For the record, this is more than the total number of users on Snapchat as a whole. Instagram also revealed some interesting trends and numbers about the Stories feature, which highlight the popularity of the app among its younger audience.

Instagram says that out of its total audience, users who are under 25 years of age are spending close to 32 minutes a day on the app on an average. In contrast, the audience above the age of 25 and older is spending around 24 minutes or more per day on the app. Also teens are taking to the app in a big way, and this can’t be good news for Snapchat which has seen as the preferred app for teens, especially those in the US and other developing countries.

According to Instagram’s numbers, “teens are the strongest stories consumers and producers,” and they consume 4X more stories per daily person compared to non-teens. It also says teenagers produce 6X more stories than regular users on a daily basis, and the trend is visible in countries like Japan, Spain and US.

For Instagram and Stories, the other big win has to be around businesses, which have adapted to the platform. According to Instagram’s numbers, nearly 50 per cent of businesses on the platform have produced a story on it in the last month, and these Stories are getting engagement from users. Instagram says one in five of the organic stories from businesses are getting a direct message from users.

Instagram has also launched a new birthday sticker pack for its Stories. It has revealed some of the most popular hashtags, and tools on Stories as well. When it comes to filters, Puppy ears are the most popular followed by the Sleep mask, Bunny ears, Love with the heart-shaped darts and Koala ears. Instagram Stories has also seen over 1.3 billion Boomerangs since they were launched in November 2016. Other stats revealed by Instagram indicate that @Mentions (which link to an account on Instagram) account for half of the tags inside Stories, and are more likely to be tapped than location tags or hashtags.

Instagram has managed to prove as the strongest competitor to Snapchat post the introduction of Stories. For Facebook, this is suddenly the most important app, where a lot of the social sharing has shifted. Clearly Stories is driving this big jump in growth.

