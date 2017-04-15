Instagram Stories now has 200 million daily active users, more than Snapchat

Instagram rolled out a couple of new features for Android and iOS users as well. It has introduced self-sticker and pinning features along with geo-stickers for four more countries. Instagram rolled out a couple of new features for Android and iOS users as well. It has introduced self-sticker and pinning features along with geo-stickers for four more countries.

Instagram Stories is now now bigger than Snapchat. Facebook-owned Instagram, in a blog post revealed that over 200 million people now use its Stories feature every day. Snapchat, on the other hand, announced along side its IPO (Initial Public Offering) that the service has over 160 million daily active users. Instagram Stories has had a quick growth, up from 150 million in January. Stories feature for Instagram, which was announced in August, had 100 million daily active users in October.

Instagram Stories is essentially a rip-off of Snapchat Stories feature. Instagram’s success can be attributed to the fact that it has far wider reach than Snapchat, which is mostly popular among teenagers. Facebook has introduced Stories feature for its other products as well. Stories is now available for Facebook’s core app, along with Messenger and WhatsApp. Stories allows users to post videos and photos that disappear in 24 hours.

Now, Instagram user can turn their selfies in to a sticker by tapping on the smiley face icon that appears after clicking a photo. There’s a new sticker with a camera icon that lets users capture a mini-selfie. Different frame styles like fade or circle can be added either before or after clicking a picture.

Further, selfie stickers can be pinned to a specific spot in a video. Users will need to tap and hold the sticker, and move it over any object. After setting a spot for the sticker, click on ‘Pin’. Instagram’s Pinning feature works with any sticker and text as well as with Boomerang and hands-free video. It allows for pinning multiple stickers in a video.

Additionally, Instagram has added geo-stickers for Chicago, London, Madrid and Tokyo. They will be rolled out in the coming days. “All of the geostickers have been designed by local community members to help bring the cities they call home to life. You’ll be able to see the artist’s username when you tap the sticker, so you can learn more about their unique artwork,” said Instagram in a blog post.

Instagram has unveiled a shortcut to recently used stickers. Users can tap the smiley face and then swipe right to see their favourite stickers. Instagram updates are available for iOS version 10.16 in the Apple App Store and version 10.16.1 for Android in Google Play.

