Instagram Stories now allows for uploading multiple photos, videos

Instagram users can now upload multiple photos and videos to their Stories. The entire set of photos and videos can be previewed before uploading. “Whether you want to preview your entire story to make sure it’s just right or you’re waiting for a strong connection to upload all of your photos and videos from the day, it’s now faster and easier than ever to share to your story after the moment has passed,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram users will find a new icon at the top right corner when they go to upload media. Tap the icon and select up to ten photos or videos from gallery to upload them all at once. The edit screen will have a preview of all the media that users have selected at the bottom. Individual media can be selected by tapping on each to add stickers, text and other tools in Instagram Stories. Once editing is done, all photos and videos in preview will upload at once in the order that users have selected them.

Instagram is also making it faster and easier to find the right place while adding location stickers to photo or video. The location sticker will suggest places from near where the users’ media was captured, which makes it easier to identify places that users might not remember names of. The updates to Stories as well as location stickers is already available for Android users with iOS to follow in the coming weeks.

