Instagram Stories Highlights, Stories Archive tools launched: Here’s how to use

Instagram has rolled out two new tools – Stories Highlights and Stories Archive -for its Stories feature. Instagram Stories Highlights will help users build highlights from Stories that they’ve shared. Stories will now be automatically saved into a private Stories Archive, which users can access anytime. People can group stories they’ve previously shared into highlights and feature them on their profile.

Stories Highlights will appear in a new section on user’s profile below their bio. Users need to tap on the ‘New’circle on the left to create a highlight. Next, people can choose Stories they want to archive, and even select a cover for highlight an give it a name. Highlight will appear as a circle on user’s profile. Upon clicking, it will play as a stand-alone story.

“Story Highlights lets you show all the sides of your personality, and you can make highlights out of anything you’ve shared to your story in the past,” Instagram said in a blog post. Users can create as many highlights as they want to. Just tap and hold a highlight to edit or remove it.

Instagram Stories Archive automatically saves Stories that expire, to user’s archive. The Stories can be accessed by tapping on Archive icon on user’s profile. Instagram lets users switch between Posts Archive and Stories Archive from the Archive tab. Stories in Stories Archive will appear in a grid with the most recent stories at the bottom. People will see a date indicator on the first story from each day.

To view a story, simply tap on it in Archive. Users can also add an archived story to their Stories, share it as a post or add it to a highlight on their profile. Remember, archived posts are private to a user, and they won’t be visible to their friends, followers on Instagram.

