Instagram rolls out ‘Type’ mode for Stories: Here’s how to use

Instagram’s ‘Type’ mode lets users simply type something and upload as Stories. Instagram’s ‘Type’ mode lets users simply type something and upload as Stories.

Instagram has announced a new ‘Type’ mode for Stories. The feature will let users to share just text in Stories, without the need of a photo or video. The Facebook-owned company began testing the text-only feature in Japan in December, and according to a report in TheNextWeb, the option started popping up for users in Europe as well, last month.

“Today, we’re introducing “Type” mode in stories, a new way to share anything that’s on your mind with creative text styles and backgrounds — no photo or video required. Now, you can turn your most random thoughts into something colorful and expressive,” reads an Instagram blog post.

Instagram users can access the ‘Type’ option in Camera, under the record button. Along side the ‘Type’ option, users will find tabs such as ‘Live’, ‘Normal’, ‘Boomerang’, ‘Rewind’, etc. The feature is live for Android as well as iOS. Instagram’s ‘Type’ mode lets users simply type something and upload as Stories. Currently, there are four text styles to choose from such as Strong, Neon, Typewriter and Modern. Users can also opt for solid colours for background or one with gradient.

Instagram’s new styles are not limited to ‘Type’ mode, but can be used when adding text to any photo or video as well. It doesn’t look like Instagram is giving users an option to upload a photo as background, though the feature could be available in the future. Just like other posts in Stories, the text-only posts also disappear from the app after 24 hours. The updates are available as part of Instagram version 30 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd