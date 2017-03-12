Instagram rolls out Snapchat-like geostickers for Stories

Instagram users can add multiple stickers, adjust their size and placement as well as mix and match with other available tools. Instagram users can add multiple stickers, adjust their size and placement as well as mix and match with other available tools.

Snapchat has had geostickers for quite sometime, and now Instagram Stories have them as well. Instagram has introduced an ‘early version’ of geostickers for Stories. The stickers are currently available in two cities – New York and Jakarta. Instagram users can add multiple stickers, adjust their size and placement as well as mix and match with other available tools.

“Since introducing stickers in December, we’ve loved seeing how you’ve used them to bring your stories to life — from hats to Valentine’s Day fun to customizable location stickers. Now, with more than a dozen new stickers each for New York City and Jakarta, you have another creative option for adding context to your everyday moments,” Instagram said in a press statement.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Users will see geostickers on top, while they take a photo or video. Instagram’s new stickers are location-based and no matter where users are, they’ll see a custom sticker for that city. Chances are, users may see other stickers as well while visiting select neighborhoods and landmarks. According to Instagram, each sticker is designed to ‘match the vibe of the location it represents’.

Users can tap a geosticker on friend’s Stories to see the location page. Stories won’t show up on the location page itself. The update is available as part of Instagram version 10.11 for iOS in the App Store and for Android on Google Play.

Snapchat introduced location-based Geostickers for some of the world’s biggest cities, in August. These stickers can only be accessed when a user is physically present in these cities including New York City, Lost Angeles, Washington DC, London, Honolulu, San Francisco, Paris, Sydney, Sao Paula and Riyadh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd