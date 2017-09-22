Instagram rolls out face filters for live video: Here’s how to use

In addition to filters that are already available for video and images, Instagram has added new sunglasses face filters which will exclusively be available in live video for the next week. In addition to filters that are already available for video and images, Instagram has added new sunglasses face filters which will exclusively be available in live video for the next week.

Instagram face filters will be available for live video streaming through the app, the company said in a blog post. Face filters in live video will roll out globally over the next several weeks. In addition to filters that are already available for video and images, Instagram has added new sunglasses face filters which will exclusively be available in live video for the next week. People can tap to change the scenery on their lenses.

Using Instagram’s new face filters is easy. Just click on the face icon in the bottom right corner before or during live stream. There are a host of filters to choose from and users can tap on them to apply in their broadcast. “When your broadcast has ended you can share a replay to stories, or choose “Discard” and your live video will disappear from the app as usual,” Instagram’s blog post reads.

Instagram introduced face filters in May which could only be applied to videos, images until now and shared via Instagram Direct or Story feature. Currently, there are more than 15 face filters that users can choose from.

Instagram, which is increasingly becoming a popular platform for sharing videos and photos, is poised to become as big as Facebook in the next few months. The service now has over 700 million monthly active users, and it added 100 million new users in just over four months. Stories, which was rolled out in August last year, has helped Instagram grow immensely. The feature currently has over 250 daily active users, which is bigger than Snapchat app itself.

