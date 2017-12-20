Instagram rolls out Alpha testing program on Android, iOS

Instagram’s Alpha program is different from the Beta program, which the company has had for Android for a while. Instagram’s Alpha program is different from the Beta program, which the company has had for Android for a while.

Instagram has introduced Alpha programs for its Android and iOS versions. The Facebook-owned company confirmed the launch in a statement to TechCrunch. Instagram’s Alpha program is different from the Beta program, which the company has had for Android for a while. It gives users an oppurtunity to test features that might not even make to final public rollout. Notably, Instagram has different versions of its app for Alpha and Beta testers.

Instagram users on Android can become a part Alpha testing program by enrolling themselves in the ‘Instagram Alpha Program’ Google Group. People will then need to sign up for the Instagram testing program on the Play Store to get started. Remember, becoming Alpha tester would mean frequent updates as well as exposure to bugs.

A Reddit post seeking participants for company’s Alpha program was also put out by an Instagram employee. The post was later deleted. Users can opt out of Instagram’s testing program at any given time. To switch to public version of Instagram app, uninstall the testing version and download the public version of Google Play Store. In such cases, the public version for the app might not download instantaneously and take up to a few hours.

To become a part of Instagram’s Android beta program, join ‘Instagram for Android Beta Testers’ Google Group. Next, tap ‘Become a Tester’ in the Google Play Store, and download Instagram from the Play Store to update app. Once automatic updates setting is turned on, users will receive regular updates or early access to upcoming versions of the app.

