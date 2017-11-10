Instagram is down globally for users, India also impacted

Users are tweeting about the disruption of Instagram service with the hashtag #Instagramdown. (Representational) Users are tweeting about the disruption of Instagram service with the hashtag #Instagramdown. (Representational)

Instagram, the photo-sharing app with over 800 million users, is down right now. The app appears to be down globally for its user base with some reporting problems logging in and other complaining about the feed not refreshing. In our own case, the Instagram app on iOS appears to be down and the feed is not getting refreshed. Messages on Instagram Direct are also not reflecting.

Users in India have also reported an outage with the app, and some say the service has been down for over four hours. Instagram has not yet responded to this service outage. Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook, is currently showing a service outage on the website downdetector.com. According to the outage map, Instagram is down in parts of the US, India, and Europe and the service is facing problems with login, feed refresh, etc.

Users also took to Twitter to complain about the Instagram outage. Tweets are pouring in on the subject with the hashtag #instagramdown. Indianexpress.com has reached out to Instagram for a comment on the issue.

Check out some tweets on Instagram being down

#instagramdown

Trying to refresh my feeds since morning. What's wrong with @instagram ??? — Riya Sambari (@riya_sambari) November 10, 2017

I noticed today that my instagram is down today. Is anyone having the same issue #instagramdown — Ishan Sharma (@IshanSh2468) November 10, 2017

Retweet if your Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/GmWobT2q37 — Lexi Leigh (@fitlex7) November 9, 2017

Ya #instagramdown im also having trouble with login — Pawan Gadhave (@pawangadhave) November 10, 2017

#instagramdown from 4 hours anyone from India 🙋😂 — Vishal Venkatesh (@i_am_vnk) November 10, 2017

The Instagram outage follows last week’s WhatsApp outage when the app went down for a little over an hour. WhatsApp has over 1 billion users, across the world and over 200 million in India alone. WhatsApp had later issued a statement on the subject saying, “Earlier today, WhatsApp users globally had trouble accessing the app for about an hour. This issue has been fixed and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

