Instagram now lets users post photos, videos older than 24 hours to Stories

Instagram will let users add photos and videos to their Story, even if they took them more than 24 hours ago. “Starting today, you can add photos and videos to your story, even if you took them more than 24 hours ago. Now, you’ll be able to easily find and choose anything from your camera roll and share it instantly with friends,” the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post.

To share photos and video, just swipe up from the camera to open camera roll or gallery. Next, choose photo or video to share and hit send. For photo, video taken more than 24 hours ago, Instagram will show a new sticker to help help users add date for when it was taken. People can rotate, resize or remove the sticker from their Story before sharing. The update is available as part of Instagram version 22 for iOS and version 18 on Android.

Instagram, with over 800 million users, is one of the fastest growing social media platforms. Stories feature, which was launched in August 2016, has played a crucial role in Instagram’s success. Stories in Instagram alone has more than 300 million daily active users globally.

Instagram has been fairly active in rolling out new features to its platform. The photo-sharing app recently added added ‘Superzoom’ camera format, along with new Halloween-inspired face filters and stickers. Instagram Superzoom essentially lets people record video with dramatic music. Also, the app now lets users to broadcast simultaneously with a friend. When someone a user follows is going live with a friend, they’ll see two circles stacked together in their Stories bar.

