Instagram now home to over 25 million businesses

There are now more than 25 million businesses on Instagram – up from 15 million in July – and the vast majority of them are small businesses, the Facebook-owned photo sharing app said on Friday. As 800 million use Instagram each month to discover and follow their passions, more and more people are using it to connect with businesses they love.

“In fact, over 80 per cent of accounts on Instagram follow a business while 200 million Instagrammers actively visit the profile of a business every day,” the company said in a blog post. One in three small businesses on Instagram say they built their business using the platform.

“Customers who follow business accounts for quality content can now easily be guided to products without disrupting their natural browsing habits, and even those with little interest in promotions can’t help but take notice,” said Joe Nullet, Vice President of Branding and Marketing, Man Outfitters, who has a presence on Instagram.

Instagram ‘Stories’ and ‘WhatsApp Status’ both now have 300 million daily active users – up from a combined 250 million for Instagram in June and WhatsApp in July.

