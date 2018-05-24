Instagram lets users mute people without unfollowing them

Instagram users can choose whether to mute posts, or mute posts and stories from an account. Instagram users can choose whether to mute posts, or mute posts and stories from an account.

Instagram has introduced the ability to mute people’s accounts without unfollowing them. The feature gives users more control over what they see on their feed without others knowing they have been muted. “The new feature lets you hide posts in feed from certain accounts, without unfollowing them. With this change, you can make your feed even more personalized to what matters to you,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram users can still see posts on profile page of people whom they have muted. Users will also get notified about comments or posts they are tagged in. Most importantly, accounts which have been muted will not be notified of it. Instagram does not give users an option to check whether people have muted them. Instagram users can always unmute an account to get their posts back in feed.

To mute an account, tap the … menu in the corner of the post. Instagram users can choose whether to mute posts, or mute posts and stories from an account. Instagram also allows for muting posts and stories by pressing and holding on a story in tray, or from a profile. The feature will come in handy for users who want to see less of posts from friends without having to unfollow them.

Prior to this, the Facebook-owned company added in-app payments option that lets users make direct payments from the app. According to a report on TechCrunch, the payments feature is currently live for some users in the US and UK. Instagram users will be able to register their debit or credit card details to their profiles, along with setting a security pin. The feature is available in user’s profile settings under “payments settings”.

