Instagram has a bug, which makes it appear the account got deleted

Some Instagram users were unable to access their accounts, after a bug logged them out. The Facebook-owned company has acknowledged the issue, and posted a tweet that read, “We’re aware of a bug that is causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” A lot of people, unaware of the bug, took to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Reddit to blame Instagram for deleting their accounts.

“Your account has been disabled for violating our terms. Learn how you may be able to restore your account,” read the error message. In several cases, users were asked to enter their phone number to log in again. However, even with verification codes sent to their number, people were not able to access their accounts. “I’m haveing a problem logging in , it asked for my phone number and after I entered it I never got a security code. It’s been 4 hours,” read Natalie K Hope’s tweet.

The bug doesn’t seem to affect specific type of accounts, reported The Verge. According to it, different Instagram accounts used for business, personal posts etc were all disabled. People visiting profiles of users whose accounts have been affected got a message that read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

We’re aware of a bug that’s causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) July 6, 2017

I’m haveing a problem logging in , it asked for my phone number and after I entered it I never got a security code. It’s been 4 hours pic.twitter.com/cjsiHTgFMH — Natalie K Hope (@RealNatalie___) July 6, 2017

The development comes barely a week after Instagram rolled out a filter that automatically disables inappropriate comments from appearing in user’s feed. The tool uses machine learning technology to block certain offensive comments. It will block inappropriate comments in live videos as well.

Meanwhile, Instagram has rolled out a coupled of new features for its platform as well. This includes the ability to reply to stories with a photo or video. The update is available for Instagram Direct for Android and iOS platforms.

