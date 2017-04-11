Instagram Direct messages now support disappearing photos, videos

Instagram Direct Message has gotten a new update with disappearing photos and videos. Instagram Direct Message has gotten a new update with disappearing photos and videos.

Instagram Direct Messages have gotten a new update, which brings disappearing photos and videos to this feature. Instagram is rolling out this update on Android and iOS, and it will be available for download in the latest version of the app. These photos and videos once sent via Instagram Direct, disappear as soon as they have been viewed by the receiver.

Instagram says Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million monthly users since November 2016, according to the company, which adds that it will bring a lot more features and improvements to Direct over the year. According to Instagram, the average group size in Direct is between two-three people.

So how does the new feature work? Just go to Direct from your Instagram Feed. You can open a thread with a friend, and tap on blue camera icon within a thread. Or just tap the blue camera bar at the bottom of the inbox, where your other messages from Direct are visible.

Take a new photo or a new video, edit. Do note, you’ll have to take a new photo or video from the Instagram blue camera icon for it to become a disappearing photo. Older photos from your camera roll won’t work as disappearing photos.

Once you’ve take a photo, just select friends or groups and hit “Send.”

Instagram says friends can view your photo or video and replay it once. A sender won’t be able to see the photo they have sent to their friends.

Friends can tap the blue camera icon to the left of the text box to reply with their own disappearing photo or video message. Disappearing photos and videos will appear directly in your group or personal thread.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve managed to spot the update in your Instagram yet.

