Instagram Direct adds support for web links, different photo orientations

Instagram has introduced two new features in Direct – landscape and portrait orientations, and links. Now Instagram users will be able to send external web links to friends via Direct. These links will show inline previews for sites that users paste the URL for as well.

“We’ve also added support for links in Direct. You can share website links with friends and preview them directly from your thread. You’ll also see links for phone numbers and addresses,” Instagram said in a blog post. Links in Direct messages is a part of Instagram version 10.22, and is available for Android and iOS users.

Further, users will no longer need to crop a photo or video before sending them to friends on Direct as it supports both landscape as well as portrait orientations. The feature is currently available on iOS, with Android to follow soon.

“Since introducing the new Instagram Direct in April, we’ve been excited to give people more ways to have fun, visual conversations. We’ll continue to make improvements to Instagram Direct throughout the year,” the post reads.

Instagram Direct was introduced in April. According to a report in TechCrunch, the feature now has over 375 million monthly active users. Instagram is making massive gains when it comes to growth. Last month it announced the platform has over 700 million monthly users.

Not as huge as Facebook, but Instagram still is one of the biggest messaging apps in the world. It won’t be surprising if this photo-sharing app soon sports a billion users, just like Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

