Instagram could soon allow sharing Stories on Facebook

Stories feature, which has been inspired by Snapchat Stories, is quite popular on Instagram. According to the company, close to 250 million people use Instagram Stories daily, and this is bigger than total number daily active users on Snapchat app.

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let people share Stories on its platform as well as Facebook simultaneously. According to a report on Mashable, the option to share Stories created via Instagram’s in-app camera on Facebook is already live for a small group of users.

In a statement to the site, an Instagram spokesperson said, “We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you. We have no other plans to share at this time.”

Stories has now been integrated across all of Facebook’s products including WhatsApp, Messenger and its core app. However, it looks like the feature has not done too well on Facebook and Messenger. Of course, Instagram’s move is aimed at driving more users to Facebook Stories. However, whether it will be rolled out for public or not remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Facebook has started testing colourful comment bubbles for its mobile app. According to a report in TheNextWeb, the new comment bubbles are available for a small fraction of users as of now and it is unclear at this point whether the feature will make it to a wider rollout.

🚨 ALERT 🚨

Instagram is testing option to share your ‘Story’ directly to Facebook h/t @mruiandre pic.twitter.com/VTqI92dNJe — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

This is what Facebook’s NEW coloured comments look like 🤢🌈 h/t @absoluut pic.twitter.com/NNng6saMoS — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

“We’re always exploring new ways for people to connect and have conversations, so we are testing new features on comments,” said a spokesperson,”a Facebook spokesperson told the site.

The new comment bubbles on Facebook will let users add solid colour and gradient backgrounds, similar to those available for status update. Colourful text status features was introduced by Facebook for its Android app in December. It lets users add background colours to text-only posts. Eventually, the feature made its way into Facebook iOS as well as desktop app. WhatsApp got colourful statuses last month.

