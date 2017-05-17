Instagram copies Snapchat again: Introduces face filters for Stories

Instagram is not done copying Snapchat, and the app has now introduced ‘Face Filters’ to its Stories feature Instagram is not done copying Snapchat, and the app has now introduced ‘Face Filters’ to its Stories feature

Instagram is not done copying Snapchat, and the photo-sharing app has now introduced ‘Face Filters’ to its Stories feature. This is similar to how Snapchat’s “Lenses’ work that users apply to their Stories. Instagram is starting off with eight face filters, and users can impose them over photos or videos taken with the front or the rear camera.

Instagram is also adding the ‘Rewind’ feature for videos, which will be next to the ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Hands-Free’ option in Stories. Just like on Snapchat, where your videos can be played in rewind mode, Instagram will now let users do the same with their video Stories.

So how can you try out the new Face Filters on Instagram? Just update the Instagram app on Android, iOS and then restart the app. Once you swipe right from the main feed and go into the Stories camera, you should see a little ‘Face’ symbol on the bottom right corner. Just tap on that, and the other face filters will appear at the bottom.

Tap on the one that you want to apply to your video or photo, make sure it looks good, and then just go about shooting, recording. Once you are done, share the video or photo, and the filter will be a part of it. Instagram’s ‘Face Filters’ are live just like the ones on Snapchat. What this means is that it filter detects your face, and will move around as you move.

Instagram will also lets users add more context to their story with a new hashtag sticker. Users can now tap the sticker icon at the top right of the screen, select and customise the hashtag, then add it to their story. Users can also add hashtags using regular text.

If someone is watching your story, they can then tap the hashtag sticker or text to visit the hashtag page and explore related posts. Finally Instagram had added a eraser brush. This will let you erase something you might have drawn using the drawing tools.

Instagram has seen its growth explode, and it now has over 700 million monthly active users. Stories have around 200 million daily users alone, and now with face filters coming up, this number is only going to grow. For Snapchat, this could mean a lot more trouble.

