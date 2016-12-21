Instagram bring stickers, holiday content to Stories

Stickers, limited time holiday content comes to stories, along with the ability to save a story Stickers, limited time holiday content comes to stories, along with the ability to save a story

Instagram has added new editing tools for ‘Stories’ with the latest update of the app. Users will now be able to add some creativity to their stories in the form of stickers, limited time holiday content; get the ability to save a story option and do a single tape video recording.

“Since last month’s update, we’ve loved seeing how you’ve used Boomerang and mentions to make your stories even more fun. Now you have new ways to turn any moment into something you want to share with your friends and followers,” Instagram said in a blog post.

After a user takes a photo or video, they will find a new stickers button next to text and drawing tools. A user can tap the smiley face to find customisable stickers for current time, weather, and even location. Adding a location sticker works in the same way as adding a location to the posts you share in feed. People viewing your story can tap on the sticker to find the location, but your story won’t show up on the location page itself.

“It’s easy to make stickers your own: move them around, make them bigger or smaller and choose from different styles to match your mood. Subtle stickers let your photo or video shine, whereas vibrant stickers bring an extra pop of color to your story. And you can add as many stickers as you want to any part of your story,” the post explained.

Instagram has additionally launched a new Story saving function that will download the previous 24 hours of your updates in an audience viewer tab, like Snapchat.

