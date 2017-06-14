Instagram Archive feature rolled out for Android, iOS users

Instagram has added a new Archive icon on top right of user’s profile page, where they’ll be able to access all of their archived posts. All archived posts will remain private. Instagram has added a new Archive icon on top right of user’s profile page, where they’ll be able to access all of their archived posts. All archived posts will remain private.

Instagram has rolled out Archive, a feature that lets users privately move their previous posts in to an Archived folder. All archived posts will remain private. Instagram has added a new Archive icon on top right of user’s profile page, where they’ll be able to access all of their archived posts. To make archived posts visible on profile again, click on ‘Show on Profile’.

“Your profile is a representation of who you are and evolves with you over time. With Archive, you now have more flexibility to shape your profile while still preserving moments that matter,” Instagram’s blog post reads. Archive feature is a part of Instagram version 10.21 and above for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.

Last month, a report in TechCrunch revealed that Instagram is testing Archive feature. An Instagram spokesperson told the site that “archive option creates a private space for personal viewing of old posts.” The feature is likely to reduce the number of posts users delete after they do not get enough likes or due to some other reason.

Instagram, which now has over 700 million monthly users, recently added a host of new features. These include support for web links and different photo orientations in Direct, location stories and hashtag stories for Explore tab as well as the ability to save Live videos.

Facebook-owned Instagram is one of the fastest growing social platforms as it added 100 million new users in just over four months. It won’t be a surprise if the photo-sharing platform join the likes of Facebook and WhatsApp in terms of active users. New features might also be on the way as well.

